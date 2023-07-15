Saturday, July 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, China hold consular consultations

Director General (China), Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani, led the Pakistani delegation while the Chinese side was led by Deputy Director General, Wu Demin

SHAFQAT ALI
July 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and China yesterday agreed that the relationship between the two countries was gaining more strength and people-to-people ties were expanding.

The 9th round of Pakistan-China Consular Consultations was held on 13th July 2023 in Beijing. Director General (China), Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani, led the Pakistani delegation while the Chinese side was led by Deputy Director General, Wu Demin.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the expanding people-to-people ties between Pakistan and China and resolved to further enhance consular facilitation for each other’s nationals, said a foreign ministry statement.

It was agreed that the embassies of the two countries would hold a monthly review meeting with the concerned officials to discuss consular matters concerning students and entrepreneurs and issues relating to prisoners.

The 10th round of Pakistan-China Consular Consultations will be held in Islamabad next year.

Ghana’s envoy invites Pakistani businessmen for JVs

Consular Consultations are an institutionalized mechanism between Pakistan and China that reviews the entire range of consular matters including visa and immigration, and consular facilitation for nationals of the two countries.

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1689308741.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023