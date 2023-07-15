Pakistan, China hold consular consultations

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and China yesterday agreed that the relationship between the two countries was gaining more strength and people-to-people ties were expanding.

The 9th round of Pakistan-China Consular Consultations was held on 13th July 2023 in Beijing. Director General (China), Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani, led the Pakistani delegation while the Chinese side was led by Deputy Director General, Wu Demin.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the expanding people-to-people ties between Pakistan and China and resolved to further enhance consular facilitation for each other’s nationals, said a foreign ministry statement.

It was agreed that the embassies of the two countries would hold a monthly review meeting with the concerned officials to discuss consular matters concerning students and entrepreneurs and issues relating to prisoners.

The 10th round of Pakistan-China Consular Consultations will be held in Islamabad next year.

Consular Consultations are an institutionalized mechanism between Pakistan and China that reviews the entire range of consular matters including visa and immigration, and consular facilitation for nationals of the two countries.