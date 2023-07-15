Saturday, July 15, 2023
Pakistan gets bids for LNG cargoes supply

Fawad Yousafzai
July 15, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan has finally received bids from Trafigu­ra for the supply of two LNG cargoes at $23.4711 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and at $22.4722/mmBtu respectively for the delivery windows months of January and February.

In response to PLL second tender for the supply of three cargoes for delivery windows of 3-4 and 28-29 January and 23-24 February, Trafigura has offer bids at $23.4711 per mmBtu for the deliv­ery window of January 3-4 and $22.4722/mmBtu for delivery window of February 23-24. However, PLL has received no bids for the delivery window of 28-29 January. It is worth to note here that in June, Pakistan issued two tenders seeking spot liq­uefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for the first time in nearly a year but did not receive any bids.

In June Pakistan had floated two tenders for the procurement of nine spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, as gas prices dropped below $10 per mmBtu in international market. The state-owned Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had invited bids from international suppliers for the deliv­ery of nine cargoes starting from October 2023.

