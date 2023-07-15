Pakistan’s Armed Forces have serious concerns on TTP’s safe havens in Afghanistan: ISPR

COAS General Syed Asim Munir visits Quetta Garrison, pays rich tribute to martyrs of Zhob incident n Pak Army says attacks by Afghan nationals would elicit effective response from Security Forces of Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Friday visited Quetta Garrison where he was briefed on recent terrorist attack in Zhob.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve.
“The Armed Forces of Pakistan have serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan. It is expected that interim Afghan Government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in Doha Agreement,” the ISPR said. “The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed. Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the Security Forces of Pakistan.” Operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country, said Pakistan Army’s media wing. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Quetta Corps. Pakistan Army Chief made these remarks during his visit to Quetta Garrison where he was briefed on the recent terrorist attack in Zhob. The funeral prayers of all the shuhada who embraced shahadat Thursday while valiantly thwarting a full scale terrorists attack on Zhob Garrison and during an intense exchange of fire with hardcore terrorists in Sui were offered at their native towns Friday with full military honours. Burial ceremonies were attended by serving and retired officers/ soldiers, relatives and a large number of people from different segments of society, the ISPR said. At least nine soldiers died after terrorists attack on Zhob Garrison in Balochistan while all five militants were shot dead during the operation. Meanwhile, COAS General Syed Asim Munir reached Iran on his maiden official visit. “COAS General Syed Asim Munir is on a 2 days official visit to Islamic Republic of Iran. COAS will meet Iranian military and civilian leadership during his visit to Iran. During the visit, COAS will discuss bilateral matters related to defence & security cooperation.