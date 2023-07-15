Pakistan’s Armed Forces have serious concerns on TTP’s safe havens in Afghanistan: ISPR

COAS General Syed Asim Munir visits Quetta Garrison, pays rich tribute to martyrs of Zhob incident n Pak Army says attacks by Afghan nationals would elicit effective response from Security Forces of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Friday vis­ited Quetta Garrison where he was briefed on recent terrorist at­tack in Zhob.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR), COAS paid rich tribute to the Shu­hada, visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreci­ated their resolve.

“The Armed Forc­es of Pakistan have se­rious concerns on the safe havens and liber­ty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan. It is expected that in­terim Afghan Govern­ment would not allow the use of its soil to per­petrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in Doha Agreement,” the ISPR said. “The involve­ment of Afghan nation­als in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another im­portant concern that needs to be addressed. Such at­tacks are intolerable and would elicit effective re­sponse from the Securi­ty Forces of Pakistan.” Op­erations against terrorists would continue unabat­ed and the Armed Forces shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country, said Pa­kistan Army’s media wing. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Command­er Quetta Corps. Pakistan Army Chief made these re­marks during his visit to Quetta Garrison where he was briefed on the recent terrorist attack in Zhob. The funeral prayers of all the shuhada who em­braced shahadat Thursday while valiantly thwarting a full scale terrorists at­tack on Zhob Garrison and during an intense exchange of fire with hardcore ter­rorists in Sui were offered at their native towns Fri­day with full military hon­ours. Burial ceremonies were attended by serving and retired officers/ sol­diers, relatives and a large number of people from dif­ferent segments of society, the ISPR said. At least nine soldiers died after terror­ists attack on Zhob Garri­son in Balochistan while all five militants were shot dead during the operation. Meanwhile, COAS General Syed Asim Munir reached Iran on his maiden official visit. “COAS General Syed Asim Munir is on a 2 days official visit to Islamic Re­public of Iran. COAS will meet Iranian military and civilian leadership during his visit to Iran. During the visit, COAS will discuss bi­lateral matters related to defence & security coop­eration.