Pakistan will fully honour IMF commitments: PM Shehbaz

In a telephonic conversation with Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed profound gratitude to her for support and assistance in materializing the recently concluded stand-by agreement for $3 billion.

According to the PM Office, the prime minister appreciated the MD for her leadership and professionalism. He also acknowledged the sentiments of MD IMF for the poor people.

The MD IMF said a strong partnership and mutual trust have now been established between Pakistan and the IMF. She was confident that the Pakistani premier would honour the promises.

Terming Pakistan an important member of the IMF, she reassured to continue to help Pakistan.

The Prime Minister on the occasion appreciated MD Georgieva for her positive approach and her frank comments during the prime minister’s interaction with her in Paris. Eventually, the hard work on both sides paid off and Standby Arrangement (SBA) was signed.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reassured that he will not tolerate an iota of violation of IMF agreement.

“This government is here till August after which an interim government will take over and he is confident that they will continue to fulfill the obligations.”

Referring to Pakistan’s best quality mangoes, the prime minister said it will be an honour to send a gift of Pakistani mangoes to the Managing Director as a token of respect and deep appreciation.

IMF bailout

Pakistan on Thursday received the first tranche of $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund under the SBA programme.

Dar said the remaining $1.8 would be released after two reviews, meaning that there would be two instalments.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $3 billion loan for Pakistan after signing the staff-level agreement last month.