Pakistani, Chinese institutions to sign cooperation agreement

ISLAMABAD - Two well-known Pakistani and Chinese institutions have decided to enhance cooperation to boost cooperation in the education sector.

In this connection, an agreement is set to be signed between Pakistan’s National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad and China’s Grandview Institution (GVI), a distinguished independent think tank.

Pakistan’s federal cabinet has granted approval for the agreement, which also has garnered support from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, the agreement is intended to enhance collaboration in education, academics, and research between the two nations.

In June, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed the nation’s dedication to bolstering bilateral relations with China, particularly in the realms of economy, trade, and finance.

Dar made these remarks in a conversation with Charge’d Affairs at the Embassy of China in Pakistan, Ms. Pang Chunxue.