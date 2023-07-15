Let’s remember, the CIA’s job is to go

out and create wars.

–Jesse Ventura

Allen Dulles was the Director of the CIA under President Eisenhower who advocated for the use of extensive covert operations to gain a strategic edge in the war. He inspired the US-sponsored coups in Iran in 1953 and Guatemala in 1954, both of which resulted in the installation of pro-US governments in order to curb the potential expansion of communism. These operations were supposed to be covert but they quickly became very transparent and caused great anger towards the US. Allen Dulles further aided the toppling over of the Mosaddeq regime in Iran, Arbenz in Guatemala but also failed during the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba.