Saturday, July 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
July 15, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

Let’s remember, the CIA’s job is to go 

out and create wars.

–Jesse Ventura

Allen Dulles was the Director of the CIA under President Eisenhower who advocated for the use of extensive covert operations to gain a strategic edge in the war. He inspired the US-sponsored coups in Iran in 1953 and Guatemala in 1954, both of which resulted in the installation of pro-US governments in order to curb the potential expansion of communism. These operations were supposed to be covert but they quickly became very transparent and caused great anger towards the US. Allen Dulles further aided the toppling over of the Mosaddeq regime in Iran, Arbenz in Guatemala but also failed during the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1689308741.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023