PM greets French President Macron on National Day

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday extended his warmest greetings to President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France on their National Day. The prime minis­ter, in a tweet, said, “I extend my warmest greetings to H.E. Pres­ident Emmanuel Macron & the French people on their Nation­al Day today. The day commem­orates the revolutionary strug­gle of the French people that resulted in the storming of the Bastille and ushered in a new era of liberty, equality & frater­nity. “As Pakistanis were expe­riencing the devastating floods last year, President Emmanu­el Macron and his government came forward with prompt as­sistance. Equally praiseworthy was the French advocacy of cli­mate change and support to Pa­kistan during the Resilient Pa­kistan Conference in Geneva. Pakistan wishes to further build on its friendly ties with French Republic,” he added.