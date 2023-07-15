Saturday, July 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM greets French President Macron on National Day

PM greets French President Macron on National Day
Agencies
July 15, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday extended his warmest greetings to President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France on their National Day. The prime minis­ter, in a tweet, said, “I extend my warmest greetings to H.E. Pres­ident Emmanuel Macron & the French people on their Nation­al Day today. The day commem­orates the revolutionary strug­gle of the French people that resulted in the storming of the Bastille and ushered in a new era of liberty, equality & frater­nity. “As Pakistanis were expe­riencing the devastating floods last year, President Emmanu­el Macron and his government came forward with prompt as­sistance. Equally praiseworthy was the French advocacy of cli­mate change and support to Pa­kistan during the Resilient Pa­kistan Conference in Geneva. Pakistan wishes to further build on its friendly ties with French Republic,” he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1689308741.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023