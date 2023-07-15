PML-N launches election campaign, prepares to welcome Nawaz

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Pun­jab President and In­terior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday said that the PML-N party is going to launch its election ac­tivities from today (Fri­day) and it will field its candidates in each con­stituency of Punjab.

As the PML-N has start­ed preparations for the upcoming general elec­tions expected in October or November this year, the party’s Punjab presi­dent and Interior Minis­ter Rana Sanaullah Friday said that his party would field candidates in all na­tional and provincial con­stituencies in Punjab, but there could be seat ad­justments with like-mind­ed parties on a very limit­ed number of seats.

Talking to reporters af­ter chairing a party meet­ing here, Rana Sanaullah made it clear that there would be no seat adjust­ments in constituencies where the PML-N might be having winning candi­dates or there would be dedicated party workers in the run. “We would not compromise on our win­ning candidates and the dedicated party workers who have been all along with the party throw thick and thin.” The in­terior minister ruled out the possibility of any seat adjustments in central Punjab divisions of Gu­jranwala and Rawalpin­di where the party has strong candidates. He, however, said that there could be some room for seat adjustments in cer­tain constituencies of south Punjab and remote districts of Mianwali and Jhang where independent candidates and political groups hold sway.

He said that it had been the case in the past elec­tions that certain constit­uencies were left unrep­resented, but this time around, the ML-N candi­dates will be seen in all electoral constituencies. “This time, we will make sure that party symbol-Ti­ger- is seen everywhere”, he affirmed. After 2017, he said, a “project” was launched to divide the country politically again like that of 1999, which stopped development process was stopped, and brought Pakistan to the brink of default. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ‘s government, un­der the guidance of Nawaz Sharif, brought the coun­try again out of crises in a short time span of one year, the minister added.