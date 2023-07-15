PML-N launches election campaign, prepares to welcome Nawaz

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday said that the PML-N party is going to launch its election activities from today (Friday) and it will field its candidates in each constituency of Punjab.
As the PML-N has started preparations for the upcoming general elections expected in October or November this year, the party’s Punjab president and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday said that his party would field candidates in all national and provincial constituencies in Punjab, but there could be seat adjustments with like-minded parties on a very limited number of seats.
Talking to reporters after chairing a party meeting here, Rana Sanaullah made it clear that there would be no seat adjustments in constituencies where the PML-N might be having winning candidates or there would be dedicated party workers in the run. “We would not compromise on our winning candidates and the dedicated party workers who have been all along with the party throw thick and thin.” The interior minister ruled out the possibility of any seat adjustments in central Punjab divisions of Gujranwala and Rawalpindi where the party has strong candidates. He, however, said that there could be some room for seat adjustments in certain constituencies of south Punjab and remote districts of Mianwali and Jhang where independent candidates and political groups hold sway.
He said that it had been the case in the past elections that certain constituencies were left unrepresented, but this time around, the ML-N candidates will be seen in all electoral constituencies. “This time, we will make sure that party symbol-Tiger- is seen everywhere”, he affirmed. After 2017, he said, a “project” was launched to divide the country politically again like that of 1999, which stopped development process was stopped, and brought Pakistan to the brink of default. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ‘s government, under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif, brought the country again out of crises in a short time span of one year, the minister added.