PML-N, PPP 'reach consensus' over caretaker setup

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday reached consensus over the matters of caretaker setup and electoral reforms.

Sources divulged that during the meeting in Dubai, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari discussed holding elections. The meeting between Nawaz and Zardari was a continuation of the charter of democracy.

Sources said the formula had been chosen for the caretaker setups in Sindh, Balochistan and the centre.

In the federal caretaker cabinet, the PML-N would suggest more ministers. The PPP and other parties' representation, however, would have certain percentage, sources said.

Additionally, the idea of including retired judges and other personalities (from politics and business community) in the caretaker setup was also considered.

The PML-N and PPP's bigwigs had begun discussing key names for the caretaker administration.

On Monday, the PPP advised the government to dissolve assemblies by Aug 8.

Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar, while speaking in Parliament House, stated that it was the federal government's domain to dissolve the assemblies. The PPP, he said, wanted electoral reforms before the elections.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said his party was fully prepared for the elections.