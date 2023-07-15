PML-N says it will launch election campaign from Punjab at full throttle

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced on Friday that Punjab would be the party's "starting point" for its election campaign.

Addressing a press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said: "The PML-N is starting its election campaign from Punjab today." He pledged to launch the electoral process with verve, saying the PML-N candidates will be "actively present" in each constituency.

Sanaullah said: "As many as 146 of the National Assembly and 297 members of the provincial assembly will represent the PML-N in all constituencies".

He made it clear that there would be very "little room for the seat adjustments" with any party. He said, "We will not forget the party's stalwarts."

Earlier this month, the PML-N decided to start its election campaign with verve.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif presided over party meetings wherein discussions on political and legal issues took place. The PML-N bigwigs also talked about upcoming political strategy. On Nawaz's return to the country, it was agreed to greet him warmly.

Nawaz had authorised PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz to handle affairs pertaining to the party and elections.