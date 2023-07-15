Police honour Constables

LAHORE - A ceremony was held at the Capital City Po­lice office in Lahore to honor the dedicated constables’ services. Under the guidance of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir and SP (Headquarters) Abdullah Lak adorned them with shoulder braids, based on their length of service.

During the ceremony, constables with 10 to 20 years of service were awarded one braid. Similarly, constables with 20 to 30 years of service received two braids, while those with more than 30 years of service were presented with three braids. The constables expressed their gratitude to CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamya­na for recognizing their efforts.

Meanwhile, Bilal Siddique Kamyana com­mented on the significance of acknowledg­ing the constables’ contributions, stating that such recognition would inspire and motivate policemen to perform their duties even more effectively. Constables play a vital role within the police department, and it is expected that they will continue to serve with passion, ded­ication, and integrity, he added.