Saturday, July 15, 2023
Pollution in Iraq's Tigris River threatens people’s health, safety

Anadolu
9:58 AM | July 15, 2023
International

Pollution in Iraq’s Tigris River threatens people’s health and safety.

Chemicals and waste materials from various government institutions and power plants are polluting the Tigris River, causing skin diseases and colon cancer.

Sewage waters are also poured into the Tigris River, which passes through the capital Baghdad, which has a population of approximately 9 million.

Liquids containing toxic and chemical substances coming out of Baghdad City Hospitals are also released into the Tigris River. In addition, people living in neighborhoods along the river also throw their garbage into the river.

The intense pollution and garbage in the river also emit very bad odors and pollute the air.

