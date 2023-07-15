President calls for prevention, early diagnosis of life threatening diseases

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday called for preven­tion and early diagnosis of diseases like breast cancer and water borne ailments to give people a chance to live longer healthy lives.

Speaking virtually at an awareness programme arranged by Siemens Healthineers, he underlined the need for improvements in the health and edu­cation sectors of Pakistan. Despite the limited re­sources a developing country like Pakistan should give priority to health and education of the peo­ple, he stressed. He said preventive measures and widespread awareness was vital to prepare people against the onslaught of life threatening diseases.

He said Pakistan had an experience of ef­fectively and successfully tackling Covid 19 as compared to the neighboring country where the death rate was higher. Creating awareness among people was critical to keep Covid under control, he said adding people followed the ad­vice of the government to wear masks, keep dis­tance and take preventive measures helping the country eventually overcome the challenge. The President urged people to ensure cleanliness to stop the spread of communicable diseases. Reli­gious scholars could play an important role by teaching the significance of hygiene during their sermons in mosques, he continued. He appreci­ated the efforts of Begum Samina Alvi in raising awareness about the threats posted by breast cancer to the health of women.

While citing reasons for late diagnosis of breast cancer among women in Pakistan, he said wom­en were hesitant to share information about any unusual signs which was the cause of delay in screening for breast cancer. He said those who go for early screening their chance of survival from breast cancer was 99 percent and women should undergo screening when they feel a lump in their chests. He pointed to the brain drain in Pakistan saying a large percentage of women who get higher education either prefer to stay at home or leave for better opportunities abroad which resulted in lack of availability of professionals in different fields. The President said educational institutions should ensure to provide a harass­ment free atmosphere to women.