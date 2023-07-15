Punjab cabinet approves Rs 5 billion for upgradation of 7 mega hospitals

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 20th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM office on Friday in which it was decided to improve treatment and other facilities in big hospitals of Punjab.

The cabinet granted approval to the upgrada­tion programme of 7 big hospitals of the province along with improving treatment facilities. Under the programme rehabilitation, construction, repair and restructuring will be done of Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, General Hospital, Dental Hospital, Children Hospital Lahore, Nishtar Hospital Multan and Allied Hospital Faisalabad. The cabinet granted approval of Rs. 5 billion issuance of funds for the upgradation of hospitals. A commendable step was taken to improve treatment facilities of chil­dren during the meeting and during the first phase treatment facilities will be improved in Children Hospital Lahore and in the emergencies of Institute of Child Health Multan. Approval to another mega step was given for the government employees un­der which all government employees can get them­selves treated in the PKLI.

The cabinet granted approval of a revolving fund for the treatment of all government employ­ees in the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. Ap­proval was granted during the meeting to change the names of DHQ Hospital Kasur to Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) Kasur and DHQ Hospital Faisalabad to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital Faisalabad. Ap­proval for grant-in-aid was given for the upgrada­tion of Government Central Model School Lower Mall during the meeting. It was decided to take back water supply and sanitation work from the concerned local governments and hand it over to Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company.

The Cabinet granted approval to hand over wa­ter supply and sanitation work to Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company. The Cabinet accord­ed approval to de-notify the Board of Directors of Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, CS, IG Police and concerned officials attended.