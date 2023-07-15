Punjab cabinet approves Rs5b for upgradation of 7 mega hospitals

Lahore - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 20th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM office on Friday in which it was decided to improve treatment and other facilities in big hospitals of Punjab.

The cabinet granted approval to the upgradation programme of 7 big hospitals of the province along with improving treatment facilities. Under the programme rehabilitation, construction, repair and restructuring will be done of Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, General Hospital, Dental Hospital, Children Hospital Lahore, Nishtar Hospital Multan and Allied Hospital Faisalabad. The cabinet granted approval of Rs. 5 billion issuance of funds for the upgradation of hospitals. A commendable step was taken to improve treatment facilities of children during the meeting and during the first phase treatment facilities will be improved in Children Hospital Lahore and in the emergencies of Institute of Child Health Multan. Approval to another mega step was given for the government employees under which all government employees can get themselves treated in the PKLI.

The cabinet granted approval of a revolving fund for the treatment of all government employees in the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. Approval was granted during the meeting to change the names of DHQ Hospital Kasur to Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) Kasur and DHQ Hospital Faisalabad to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital Faisalabad. Approval for grant-in-aid was given for the upgradation of Government Central Model School Lower Mall during the meeting. It was decided to take back water supply and sanitation work from the concerned local governments and hand it over to Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company.

The Cabinet granted approval to hand over water supply and sanitation work to Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company. The Cabinet accorded approval to de-notify the Board of Directors of Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, CS, IG Police and concerned officials attended.

CM visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine to review expansion work

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Bibi Pakdaman shrine to review progress on the ongoing renovation and expansion project.

Secretary Communication & Works gave a briefing on the renovation work. The chief minister urged acceleration on the work and set a deadline of five days to finish the expansion project. He emphasised the need to complete renovation of shrine’s premises as soon as possible. The primary goal was to have renovation and expansion project completed before the first of Muharram, he added. Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that expansion would provide enhanced facilities for devotees, and widening the pathway would improve accessibility for visitors.

In consideration of the landowners affected by the project, the CM instructed the commissioner Lahore to ensure compensation based on the prevailing market rates.

Later, talking to the media, the chief minister underscored the commitment to open the shrine to the public by the first of Muharram, highlighting efforts dedicated to renovation and expansion project. Over 200 workers, alongside architect Nayyer Ali Dada and his team, were working roundthe- clock.

The CM mentioned that provincial ministers, the commissioner, and relevant officials visited Ganda Singh Wala to oversee relief activities in the villages affected by the floods. With the decrease in the water level of the Sutlej River, 21 villages situated along the riverbed have been affected. Evacuation measures have been implemented, and relief operations were currently in progress, he said.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, architect Nayyer Ali Dada, CCPO Lahore, commissioner & DC Lahore, and others were present.