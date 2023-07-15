Punjab floods: Over 14,000 evacuated as India's torrential rains worsen situation

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said over 14,000 people have been evacuated by Rescue 1122 from the province’s flood-hit areas till now.

Sharing the evacuation data in a Twitter post Friday, Naqvi said he had visited villages beyond the Talwar Post relief camp near the Ganda Singh border with India in Kasur to oversee the rescue operations in the villages surrounded by flood water.

Pakistan’s central region has been hit hard by the recent floods for days because the northern states of India saw torrential rains in the past week. Consequently, huge influx of water has entered on Pakistani sides.

A day ago, a rescue operation was conducted in the province’s Kasur district as water from the Sutlej River flooded 15 villages played havoc washing away standing crops.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said in a 6pm update that the floodwater at the point of Ganda Singhwala in the Sutlej River was normal with both, the inflow and outflow, of water at 55,900 cusecs.

There was low-level flooding at the point of Sulemanki headworks at the Sutlej River, where the inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 67,012 cusecs, the update said.