Punjab starts health screening of health providers

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the em­ployees of the health department provide health facilities to the people of Punjab, it is important for them to be healthy and fit themselves. The minister observed this while inaugurating a health screening camp for more than 500 employ­ees of the Health Department, here Friday. He said that it was the first ever such camp that has been organized for health screening of the employees of health department. It was necessary to orga­nize such camps every year and conduct health screening of the employees of the department. The minister directed that such a camp should be organized next year for the health screening of the employees of the health department as well as their families. He visited various counters set up for screening the employees and asked technical questions from the staff to know about their profi­ciency. He also inspected the mobile x-ray machine and the dental unit. Dr. Jamal Nasir conducted his screening on this occasion. Screening for diabetes, high blood pressure, hepatitis B and C, AIDS, TB, respiratory diseases, etc. was being done in the health camp. Eyes, teeth and ears were also being examined in the camp. In addition to providing di­etary advice to those coming to the camp, immu­nizations were also being administered.