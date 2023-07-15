Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in May 9 violence case

A local court in Islamabad granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case related to May 9 violence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Haroon Ahmed heard the case registered against PTI’s leader at Khanna police station.

During the hearing, the counsel told the court that former finance minister and PTI Vice Chairman Qureshi had not been present at the scene of the incident and had not made any incriminating statements.

The lawyer further asserted that the police had attempted to implicate Shah Mahmood Qureshi without any concrete evidence.

After considering the arguments put forth by Qureshi’s legal team, the court accepted the bail plea and granted pre-arrest bail to the PTI vice chairman.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.