Saturday, July 15, 2023
RUDA observes Dengue Awareness Day in city

Staff Reporter
July 15, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  To­day at RUDA Headquarters, a comprehensive Anti – dengue awareness and preventive cam­paign was launched. Abdul Waheed Khan Executive Direc­tor – Engineering shared the complete outlook for 2023 and initiated the measures to mini­mize, control and prevent the spread of Dengue in the work place, homes, surroundings and the environs. It is pertinent to mention that RUDA’s environ­ment department have already undertaken many initiatives in its jurisdiction limits to fight the menace of air pollution, smog, smoke vector related diseases and the measures to harness the public participation for im­provement of the environment. Ms. Nadia Tahir being the focal person of this campaign urged all of the Employees of RUDA and stakeholders to take ef­fective measures against the eradication of this vector borne lethal disease. Later, an aware­ness walk was also arranged at Liberty Roundabout to highlight the importance of Anti dengue measures and explain the con­tours of this fight where every citizen is an Anti-dengue soldier.

Ghana’s envoy invites Pakistani businessmen for JVs

Staff Reporter

