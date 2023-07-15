Saturday, July 15, 2023
Rupee sheds Rs1.13 against dollar

APP
July 15, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD -Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed Rs 1.13 devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs277.59 against the previous day’s closing of Rs276.46. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs280 and Rs283 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs3.18 to close at Rs 311.73 against the last day’s closing of Rs308.55, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs2, whereas an increase of Rs3.65 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs364.19 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs360.54. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 28 paisa and 29 paisa  to close at Rs75.57 and Rs73.98, respectively

Tags:

APP

Business

