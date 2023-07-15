Second death anniversary of President Mamnoon being observed today  

KARACHI -The second death anniversary of former President Mamnoon Hussain is being observed today Friday. The nation gathers to pay tribute and honor the legacy of this eminent statesman, who served as the President of Pakistan from 2013 to 2018. On this day in 2021, Mamnoon Hussain departed from this world in Karachi, after bravely battling a prolonged illness. His demise was mourned by people from all walks of life, who recognized his contributions to the nation during his tenure as the President. Mamnoon Hussain, a distinguished figure in the political landscape of Pakistan, played a vital role in promoting democracy, stability, and progress. His commitment to public service and his unwavering dedication to the betterment of the country has left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.