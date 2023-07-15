Shahzad Town Islamabad  

Shahzad Town, developed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) over four decades ago, is expected to provide all the necessary amenities and facilities for a decent life. In this regard, the CDA initiated the development of a playground over a year ago, awarding the work to a contractor who, unfortunately, abandoned the project without completing it. The work done on the boundary wall, fence installation, pavement of the jogging track, and the installation of sports accessories, iron grills, and nets lacks evident quality.

Despite previous requests, which have unfortunately gone unanswered, I am writing this letter to bring the aforementioned issue to the attention of the Capital Development Authority and urge them to take prompt action to resolve it.

SHARAFAT ALI ZIA,

Islamabad.