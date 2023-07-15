Shell’s exit  

The Shell Company has long been recognised as a major player in the global oil market. However, its recent announcement to unexpectedly withdraw from Pakistan has sent ripples through the country’s economy. Pakistan is not alone in experiencing the loss of Shell’s presence; other countries such as Australia, Russia, and Brazil have also witnessed similar unexpected moves.

The reality behind Shell’s retreat, though, is quite different. The company has now shifted its focus towards investing in renewable energy resources. This shift is a welcome step considering the global climate crisis that has brought us to the brink of catastrophe. By prioritising renewable energy, Shell is not only reducing its reliance on fossil fuels but also exploring numerous opportunities in the green energy sector.

It is worth noting, however, why Pakistan was excluded from Shell’s future plans. The ongoing political chaos and economic turmoil may have played a role. Pakistan should take this opportunity to reflect on its mistakes, rectify them, and recalibrate its policies for the betterment of its people.

AAMIR ALI,

Shikarpur.