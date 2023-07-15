Shocking surge: NEPRA gives green light to Rs4.96 per unit spike in electricity tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Friday approved a rise in the basic tariff of electricity by Rs4.96 per unit.

As per the authority, the basic tariff has been sent to the federal government for issuance a notification in this regard.

The federal government will issue a notification regarding the implementation of electricity prices.

NEPRA determines the tariff by determining the transmission and distribution losses of the electricity distribution companies, a separate notification said. Customers are charged a fixed tariff.

The Nepra said MAPCO, GAPCO, HESCO, CEPCO, CECO, PESCO and TESCO had applied for an adjustment under Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) for financial year 2023-24 and ISCO, LESCO and FESCO for financial year 2023-24 to 2027-28.

For the MYTO (a methodology used for determining tariffs across the electricity value chain) and interim tariff for the financial year 2023-24, the Authority has fixed the tariff for the financial year 2023-24.

The NEPRA has fixed the national average tariff for financial year 2023-24 at Rs29.78 per unit while the average tariff is Rs4.96 per unit higher than the previous tariff,

The average tariff fixed by NEPRA was Rs24.82 per unit. According to a statement, the main reasons for the increase in tariffs are the decline in sales, depreciation of the rupee, inflation, interest and increase in capacity.

According to Nepra, the total revenue of the DISCOs is expected to be around Rs3,281 billion and the relief of tariff reduction in the form of appreciation of the rupee, reduction in inflation and interest rates will be directly passed on to the consumers.