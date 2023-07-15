Sindh Governor for ensuring foolproof security arrangements in Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that foolproof security will be provided for gatherings and processions during Muharram-ul-Haram. He was talking to a delegation of Jaferia Alliance led by Shabbar Raza which called on him at Governor House here Friday. Security measures for Muharram processions, close coordination with local administration, economic steps of federal government for strengthening of economy and other matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The Governor said that all facilities would be provided to mourners throughout the province. All district administrations have been directed to coordinate with relevant persons in this regard, he added.

Tessori said that the desecration of the Holy Quran was unacceptable as this incident had hurt millions of Muslims around the world. “I have written a letter to Swedish Ambassador in Islamabad and strongly condemned the incident”, he said. He said that all religious leaders had condemned this incident. This shows that all peace-loving persons are against such kind of acts, the Governor added.

He said that positive results of the economic policies of the federal government had started to emerge. “We all must contribute towards this in our own capacity, he opined. Shabbar Raza thanked the Governor Sindh for his assurance and said that the acts of the Sindh Governor on the incident of Sweden reflected the sentiments of the entire Muslim Ummah. Former MNA Rehan Hashmi was also present on the occasion.

French NGO to work in health, education, clean drinking water sectors

French NGO Triangle Generation Humanitaire intends to work in the fields of education, health and clean drinking water in the province and its delegation led by Director Operation Ivan Deret met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in this regard.

Governor while welcoming the delegation, expressed hope that its assistance would provide improved basic amenities of life to locals in the province, said a spokesperson of Sindh Governor on Friday. Their plan to provide clean drinking water is specially commendable, the Governor Sindh said. He also lauded the contribution of Triangle Generation Humanitare in various other countries of the region. The Director Operations of French NGO informed that Triangle Generation Humanitaire is working since last 30 years and its projects are running in 12 countries of the world.

‘Karachi Premier League’ to promote positive image of metropolis: Governor

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that the activities like Karachi Premier League (KPL) would promote the positive image of Karachi. He said, ‘It is an honour for me to become patron-in-chief of Karachi Premier League for promoting the Cricket.’ While addressing the KPL ceremony, he said that the city was the nursery of Cricket and a number of cricketers emerged from the city including Mohammed Brothers, Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi, Moin Khan and Rashid Latif, who brought laurel to the country.

Kamran Tessori said that it was responsibility of the government to encourage the youth towards positive activities. He said that test for the courses of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Metaverse and Web 3.0 would be conducted from July 16 under the Governor’s Initiative. The governor also condemned May 9 incident again.

KPL Chairman Moiz Bin Zahid, KPL President Younus Khan and General Secretary Fawad Munir were also present in the ceremony.