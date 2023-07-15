Students awarded Rs6m under Chinese Envoy Scholarship

PESHAWAR - The University of Peshawar (UoP) distributed Rs6 million in cash assistance to deserving students under the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship Programme 2023.

The China Study Centre (CSC) at UoP organised the scholarship distribution ceremony, alongside the ‘Prizes Distribution of Art Competition & Exhibition’ titled ‘Decade of China Pakistan Economic Corridor’ at the Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan Auditorium, UoP.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education & Archives Libraries Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser, the chief guest, congratulated the students on their scholarship success, stating the financial aid would help alleviate financial burdens, aiding students in shaping Pakistan’s future.

Prof Dr Kausar Takrim, Director of CSC, revealed the centre had distributed Rs18 million amongst deserving students to date, according to Gwadar Pro.

This year, RMB 150,000 (equivalent to Rs6 million) was distributed among the university’s deserving students.

Last year, the CSC distributed Rs4.5 million under the same scholarship programme.

“CPEC is a game-changer project, bringing peace and prosperity to South Asia. It will transform and modernise Pakistan,” said Ms Takrim.

Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, Vice-Chancellor, UoP, highlighted the significance of the 10th anniversary of CPEC due to the substantial progress made by Pakistan under this flagship project.

He praised the university for producing high-quality graduates, making it a key institution for regional cooperation, development, and integration. The VC also emphasised the positive impact of the CSC’s establishment at UoP, with the financial and technical support of the Chinese embassy, on fostering mutual understanding between China and Pakistan.