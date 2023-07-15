Sutlej River in low flood amid massive evacuations in adjoining areas

Flood in river Chenab inundates 40 villages and localities in Jhang dist affecting over 48000 people n Punjab CM visits Ganda Singhwala to assess water flow n NDMA predicts heavy rains with strong winds and thunder in different cities of country.
LAHORE - National Disaster Management Authority has warned that low-level flooding is expected at Ganda Singh Wala in Sutlej River during the next 24 to 48 hours as India's water aggression resulted in release of 70,700 cusecs of water in the river.
“Adjoining low-lying areas of Ganda Singh Wala may be affected with the flood situation,” said the NDMA while giving latest situation of flood waters in the country here yesterday.
It also predicted that there is a possibility of heavy rain with strong wind and thunder in different cities of the country.
The statement further said there is also a risk of floods in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.
It said strong winds and thunderstorms can damage weak power poles, solar panels, billboards, tall trees and structures under construction
The district administration in Jhang has said that ejection of water at Trimmu Head Works was recorded 57000 cusecs.
According to the fresh reports, flood in river Chenab inundated 40 villages and localities in district due to which over 48000 people were affected.
The district administration provided maximum facilities to flood affected people included trolleys, boats, jeeps and carts.
The DC office said regular monitoring of water level was continued and drones had been purchased for flood level measuring and installed at different places.
The camps for Health and Live Stock have been set up in every affected village where vaccines and medicines were available.
Moreover, local philanthropists had assured the administration to provide resources in any emergent situation.
On the other hand, the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) said that all major rivers i.e. Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi are flowing under normal flow condition except for River Sutlej which is presently in low flood at Suleimanki.
According to the daily FFC report, present combined live storage is 8.555 MAF which is 63.64% of total 13.443 MAF.
As per FFD Lahore Arabian Sea moderate moist currents were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet.
For the next two days, there is a likelihood of scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS besides, isolated wind Thunderstorm/rain over Northeastern Balochistan.
Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Talwar Post’s adjoining border village namely Bhiki Pind and other affected areas at the Ganda Singhwala location on a boat and assessed the flow of water in the Sutlej River.
The CM inquired the locals about their issues and supervised relief activities. He directed to expedite relief efforts and to assess the damages in the submerged villages.
The CM ordered that essential food supplies and fodder should be provided to the affected villages and the needs of the affectees should be taken care of completely. He directed to increase the number of relief and medical camps and ensure proper arrangements for food and water for the people.
Mohsin Naqvi instructed to ensure the availability of essential medicines and vaccines in the medical camps and to continue monitoring the water situation in the river. Line departments should be kept informed about the inflow and outflow of water in real time. Provincial ministers, administration, and line departments were actively engaged in rescue and relief operations, he added.
Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, irrigation secretary, commissioner Lahore, Rescue 1122, PDMA, and others were also present.