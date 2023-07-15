Sutlej River in low flood amid massive evacuations in adjoining areas

Flood in river Chenab inundates 40 villages and localities in Jhang dist affecting over 48000 people n Punjab CM visits Ganda Singhwala to assess water flow n NDMA predicts heavy rains with strong winds and thunder in different cities of country.

LAHORE - National Disaster Manage­ment Authority has warned that low-level flooding is ex­pected at Ganda Singh Wala in Sutlej River during the next 24 to 48 hours as India's wa­ter aggression resulted in re­lease of 70,700 cusecs of wa­ter in the river.

“Adjoining low-lying areas of Ganda Singh Wala may be af­fected with the flood situation,” said the NDMA while giving lat­est situation of flood waters in the country here yesterday.

It also predicted that there is a possibility of heavy rain with strong wind and thunder in different cities of the country.

The statement further said there is also a risk of floods in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

It said strong winds and thunderstorms can damage weak power poles, solar pan­els, billboards, tall trees and structures under construction

The district administra­tion in Jhang has said that ejection of water at Trimmu Head Works was recorded 57000 cusecs.

According to the fresh reports, flood in river Chenab inundated 40 villages and localities in dis­trict due to which over 48000 people were affected.

The district administration provided maximum facilities to flood affected people included trolleys, boats, jeeps and carts.

The DC office said regular monitoring of water level was continued and drones had been purchased for flood level mea­suring and installed at differ­ent places.

The camps for Health and Live Stock have been set up in every affected village where vaccines and medicines were available.

Moreover, local philanthro­pists had assured the adminis­tration to provide resources in any emergent situation.

On the other hand, the Fed­eral Flood Commission (FFC) said that all major rivers i.e. In­dus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi are flowing under normal flow condition except for River Sutlej which is presently in low flood at Suleimanki.

According to the daily FFC report, present combined live storage is 8.555 MAF which is 63.64% of total 13.443 MAF.

As per FFD Lahore Arabian Sea moderate moist currents were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet.

For the next two days, there is a likelihood of scattered to widespread wind thunder­storm/ rain of light to mod­erate intensity with isolat­ed heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwa­la, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisala­bad, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Pe­shawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) including up­per catchments of all the major rivers of IRS besides, isolated wind Thunderstorm/rain over Northeastern Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretak­er Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Talwar Post’s adjoin­ing border village namely Bhi­ki Pind and other affected areas at the Ganda Singhwala location on a boat and assessed the flow of water in the Sutlej River.

The CM inquired the locals about their issues and super­vised relief activities. He direct­ed to expedite relief efforts and to assess the damages in the submerged villages.

The CM ordered that essen­tial food supplies and fodder should be provided to the af­fected villages and the needs of the affectees should be taken care of completely. He directed to increase the number of relief and medical camps and ensure proper arrangements for food and water for the people.

Mohsin Naqvi instructed to ensure the availability of essen­tial medicines and vaccines in the medical camps and to con­tinue monitoring the water sit­uation in the river. Line depart­ments should be kept informed about the inflow and outflow of water in real time. Provincial ministers, administration, and line departments were actively engaged in rescue and relief op­erations, he added.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, irrigation secretary, commissioner La­hore, Rescue 1122, PDMA, and others were also present.