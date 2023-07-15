Three killed, 15 injured in Lasbela bus crash

At least three people were killed while 20 others sustained injuries when a passenger coach travelling from Quetta to Karachi met with a fatal accident near Lasbela district of Balochistan province.

According to the details, the ill-fated passenger coach was heading towards Karachi from Quetta when it turned turtle due to over-speeding in the Bela area of Lasbela, killing three persons on the spot and injuring 20 others.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

In a similar accident that happened this year in January, at least 41 people were killed in the bus incident that occurred near Chinki stop in the Bela area of the Lasbela district.

The passenger bus with at least 48 on board was on its way to Karachi from Quetta when it fell into a ravine and caught fire.