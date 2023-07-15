The giant ocean liner Titanic had an accident during a voyage and sank in the Atlantic Ocean along with its passengers, the wreckage of which is still there.

Prince Dawood, the son of a Pakistani billionaire industrialist who is fond of adventure, and his grandson Sulaiman Dawood went down into the reservoir with three other people through the tourist submarine Titan five days ago to see the wreck, but they were contacted only two hours later.

Cut off from the outside world, a massive manhunt began soon after. Four days later, a piece of wreckage was found near the Titanic, which the US Coast Guard has confirmed is that of the Titanic. Prince David, Sulaiman David, the chief executive of the company that owns the submarine, Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and French submarine operator Paul-Henri Luqma have died, and their bodies are now impossible to recover.

The submarine Titan left the Canadian island of Newfoundland five days ago. The wreck of the Titanic is located six hundred kilometres away in the Atlantic Ocean at a depth of twelve and a half thousand feet. Adventurers are deeply interested in seeing this wreck.

The tragic tragedy that befell Titan demands that all aspects of the adventure be carefully considered before pursuing it. After a thorough investigation of the accident, it is necessary to suggest a plan of action in this regard so that such tragedies can be avoided in the future.

MUHAMMAD AMIN,

Kech.