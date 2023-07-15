UC secretary held in bribe case

SARGODHA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Fri­day arrested a union counsel secretary for taking a bribe for issuing a death certificate to a man.

Javed Iqbal said, in his application to Regional Director, that Secretary UC No13 Muhammad Akber khan was demanding Rs5,000 for issuing death certificate of his late mother.

Taking action on application, ACE circle officer raided and arrested the accused red handed for taking the bribe.

TWO PESTICIDES DEALERS BOOKED

Two dealers were booked for selling sub­standard pesticides in the district, here on Fri­day. According to official sources, a team of Agriculture Department, while acting on com­plaints of farmers, conducted raids at Dadin village and caught two dealers— Muhammad Sarfraz and Shahid— selling counterfeit pes­ticides at their shops. The team also sealed the pesticides stock and got registered cas­es against them.

13 FARMERS BOOKED OVER WATER THEFT

The irrigation task force arrested 13 farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district, here on Friday.