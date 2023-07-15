Saturday, July 15, 2023
Veteran political leader Malik Habib Bhutta passes away

Our Staff Reporter
July 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  Veteran political leader and writer, Malik Habib Bhutta has passed away. He was suffering from ailment for long time.

Veteran political leader, Malik Habib Bhutta also worked with the founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and former prime minister, Shaheed Benzair Bhutto as an active leader of PPP. He had also written hundreds of columns in leading news­papers. 

He was father of former chief secretary, Punjab, Ma­lik Najeeb Bhutta. He had run several welfare projects including providing finan­cial assistance to students who could not afford to pay fee to their colleges and universities. He died at the age of 94. A large number of people expressed deep sor­row and grief over the de­mise of Malik Habib Bhutta.

Our Staff Reporter

