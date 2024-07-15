10 illegal LPG refilling shops sealed

MULTAN - District administration has sealed ten shops for illegally refilling LPG during a special crackdown launched here on Sunday. In line with special directives of the Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the Assistant Com­missioner (AC) Seemal Mush­taq along with the depart­ments concerned launched a special crackdown against the mafia involved in the ille­gal LPG business. The officer sealed ten shops involved in illegally refilling LPG and took the material into custody. The team also seized various ille­gal mini petrol pumps during the crackdown.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Seemal Mushtaq said that the shopkeepers involved in putting public lives at risk would not be tolerated. She said that as per instructions of the deputy commissioner, strict monitoring was being ensured to control prices of LPG. The DC Wasim Hamid Sandhu said in a statement that crackdown would contin­ue against illegal mini petrol pumps and LPG refilling shops to prevent mishaps.

HUSSAINIA CONFERENCE: A SHINING EXAMPLE OF “ITTEHAD BAIN-UL-MUSLIMEEN”

In order to maintain and pro­mote peaceful environment and “Ittehad Bain ul Musli­meen”, the tradition of holding of “Hussainia Conference”, par­ticipated by scholars from dif­ferent school of thoughts, civil society workers and politicians is regular feature and shining example of religious harmony.

The very first “Hussainia Con­ference” was organized in 1978 at Iqbal Secondary School. Some youngsters named Sabtain Lodhi, Shakir Hussain Shakir and some others under banner of Youth Anjuman-e-Saqafat Pakistan. Ex Governor Punjab Makhdoom Sa­jjad Hussain was the chief guest of the first Hussainia Conference. Besides this, a good number of Islamic scholars including Khair Muhammad Jalandhary, and some others also joined the conference and gave message of unity.

However, the tradition is in progress still as 46th Hussainia Conference will be held on 9TH Muharram at Raza Hall.

Out of total 119 Muharram Processions (Licenced) taken out in the city, 89 processions belonged to Ahl-e-Sunnat sect. This is one of best example of Ittehad Bain Ul Muslimeen and the credit went to all school of thoughts as they demonstrate exemplary unity.

Sabtain Raza Lodhi, Zain Baloch, Syed Zahid Raza Gardezi, Syed Zuhaib Gillani, Khawar Shafqat Bhutta and some others while holding press conference on Sunday stated that Hussainia Conference was a very impor­tant plateform to give message of unity and peace. They stated that government should forge “Rawadari” committees at union council level for maintenance and promotion of peace. They stated that provocative material should be discourage.