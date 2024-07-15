15 arrested for overpricing

LAHORE - Price Control Magistrates conducted inspections at 2,722 locations, and arrested 15 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items. Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider told the media on Sunday that 2 cases had been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs400,000 had also been imposed for 91 instances of non-compliance. The DC said that Price Control Magistrates were actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of bidding process in fruit and vegetable markets was also underway to prevent any malpractices, she said and added that the administrative officers were ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops were being instructed to prominently display rate lists, and strict action was being taken against those failing to comply. Following the directives of Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency would be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, she urged.