Monday, July 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

15 arrested for overpricing

Staff Reporter
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Price Control Magistrates conducted inspections at 2,722 locations, and arrested  15 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items. Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider told the media on Sunday that 2 cases had been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs400,000 had also been imposed for 91 instances of non-compliance. The DC said that Price Control Magistrates were actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of bidding process in fruit and vegetable markets was also underway to prevent any malpractices, she said and added that the administrative officers  were ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved  prices. All stalls and shops were being instructed to prominently display rate lists, and strict action was being taken against those failing to comply. Following the directives of Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency would be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, she urged.

UN chief condemns Israeli airstrike on humanitarian zone for displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024