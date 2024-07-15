2,200 policemen deployed for Muharam security

SARGODHA - District Police Officer Dr.Asad Ejaz Malhi on Saturday issued a security plan for Muharam 8 on Saturday. He said that 2200 police officers and officials had been deployed to provide security to 244 Majalisis and 78 processions in the city. He said that processions would be monitored through CCTV cameras and latest equipment. He said that police was ensuring foolproof security to processions and Majalisis. He said that he himself along with law enforcement institutions will remain in the field to review the security situation. Asad Ejaz said that reserve jawans would remain ready for all the time in case of any emergency.