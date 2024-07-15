2,200 policemen deployed for Muharam security

SARGODHA - District Police Officer Dr.Asad Ejaz Malhi on Saturday issued a secu­rity plan for Muharam 8 on Saturday. He said that 2200 police officers and officials had been deployed to provide security to 244 Majalisis and 78 proces­sions in the city. He said that processions would be monitored through CCTV cameras and latest equip­ment. He said that police was ensuring foolproof security to processions and Majalisis. He said that he himself along with law enforcement institutions will remain in the field to review the security situ­ation. Asad Ejaz said that reserve jawans would re­main ready for all the time in case of any emergency.