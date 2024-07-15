Monday, July 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

3 children drown on pond in Jamshoro

Our Staff Reporter
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Three children, including 2 siblings, drowned to death in separate inci­dents in Jamshoro district on Sunday.According to the police, 8 years old Zubair Asif Khoso and his sister 7 years old Shama Asif Khoso drowned after falling in a roadside pond of stagnant water.The police informed that the incident occurred in village Yousuf Khoso near Jamshoro.

The children were shifted in un­conscious condition to Liaquat Uni­versity Hospital where the doctors declared them dead.The local people told the police that the deceased siblings were playing near the pond when they suddenly slipped in stag­nant water. The police told that in another incident in Sann town of Jamshoro, 6 years old Abdul Raheem Makrani drowned in a water stream.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024