3 children drown on pond in Jamshoro

HYDERABAD - Three children, including 2 siblings, drowned to death in separate inci­dents in Jamshoro district on Sunday.According to the police, 8 years old Zubair Asif Khoso and his sister 7 years old Shama Asif Khoso drowned after falling in a roadside pond of stagnant water.The police informed that the incident occurred in village Yousuf Khoso near Jamshoro.

The children were shifted in un­conscious condition to Liaquat Uni­versity Hospital where the doctors declared them dead.The local people told the police that the deceased siblings were playing near the pond when they suddenly slipped in stag­nant water. The police told that in another incident in Sann town of Jamshoro, 6 years old Abdul Raheem Makrani drowned in a water stream.