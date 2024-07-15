3 children drown on pond in Jamshoro

HYDERABAD - Three children, including 2 siblings, drowned to death in separate incidents in Jamshoro district on Sunday.According to the police, 8 years old Zubair Asif Khoso and his sister 7 years old Shama Asif Khoso drowned after falling in a roadside pond of stagnant water.The police informed that the incident occurred in village Yousuf Khoso near Jamshoro.
The children were shifted in unconscious condition to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors declared them dead.The local people told the police that the deceased siblings were playing near the pond when they suddenly slipped in stagnant water. The police told that in another incident in Sann town of Jamshoro, 6 years old Abdul Raheem Makrani drowned in a water stream.