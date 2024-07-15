Monday, July 15, 2024
43 vehicles challaned over violations

Agencies
July 15, 2024
FAISALABAD   -   Regional Transport Au­thority (RTA) District Sec­retary Tariq Mehmood Gill has challaned 43 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs.139,000 on violation of the traffic rules and regula­tions. A spokesman for the transport authority said here on Wednesday that the secretary checked 109 ve­hicles and found 43 of them involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to using LPG cylinders and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke. There­fore, the secretary imposed a total fine of Rs.139,000, including Rs.16,000 on over­charging, Rs.79,000 on over­loading, Rs.24,000 on miss­ing of route permit, Rs.7000 on use of LPG cylinders and Rs.13,000 on emitting exces­sive smoke. The secretary also impounded one vehicle on sheer violation of the traffic law in addition to is­suing a warning to drivers of 23 vehicles for getting fit­ness certificates of their ve­hicles on an urgent basis, the spokesman added.

Agencies

