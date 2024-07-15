43 vehicles challaned over violations

FAISALABAD - Regional Transport Authority (RTA) District Secretary Tariq Mehmood Gill has challaned 43 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs.139,000 on violation of the traffic rules and regulations. A spokesman for the transport authority said here on Wednesday that the secretary checked 109 vehicles and found 43 of them involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to using LPG cylinders and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke. Therefore, the secretary imposed a total fine of Rs.139,000, including Rs.16,000 on overcharging, Rs.79,000 on overloading, Rs.24,000 on missing of route permit, Rs.7000 on use of LPG cylinders and Rs.13,000 on emitting excessive smoke. The secretary also impounded one vehicle on sheer violation of the traffic law in addition to issuing a warning to drivers of 23 vehicles for getting fitness certificates of their vehicles on an urgent basis, the spokesman added.