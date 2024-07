44 officers’ promotion from BS-17 to BS-18 notified

LAHORE - On the recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee of Punjab Finance Department, a notification has been issued regarding promotion of 44 officers from BS-17 to BS-18. Those who were promoted include: Javed Iqbal, Gulfaraz Ahmad, Nadeem Sohail, Shahzad Anwar, Muhammad Mansha, Javed Aslam, Ilahi Bakhsh, Basharat Ali, Ummais Zeeshan, Anees Ahmad, Muhammad Shabir, Khaliq Dad, Zahid Altaf, Gulzar Ahmad, Iftikhar-ul-Hassan, Saifullah, Dil Nawaz, Muhammad Tariq, Ali Murtaza, Muhammad Imran, Musharraf Hussain, Tayyab Siraj, Waseem Aslam, Abdul Rahim, Shahzad Akhtar, Shoaib Munir, Awais Rafique, Abdul Saboor Khan, Haseeb Aslam Khan, Asad Iqbal, Hassan Rauf, Khan Muhammad Naz, Ija, Azhar, Nadeem Ahmad, Muhammad Shahzad, Abdul Salam, Shafqat Mehmood, Shahid Manzoor, Shahzad Ahmad, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Aslam, Afzal Iqbal, Amir Rashid and Kaleemullah.