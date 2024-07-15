77 pilot whales die in Scotland beach stranding

EDINBURGH - A pod of 77 pilot whales died after washing ashore on Tresness Beach in Scotland’s Orkney islands, marking one of the biggest mass stranding in de­cades, media reported Sunday. The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) found 12 whales alive but had to euthanize them after failed re­floating attempts, according to the BBC. The pod included males up to 7-meter-long (nearly 23 feet), females, and calves. Experts suspect one whale got into trouble, prompting the rest to fol­low. This is the largest stranding in Scotland since 1995. Last year, 55 pilot whales died after strand­ing on Lewis. The largest UK stranding happened in 1927 when 126 false killer whales died in Dornoch Firth. Rescue teams from BDMLR, the Scottish SPCA, and mainland marine vets faced challenges due to high tide and soft sand, which hindered efforts to rescue the whales. The whales were kept alive by pouring sea water over them before the euthanasia decision. Orkney Islands Council is discussing body disposal options, con­sidering burial or removal due to public health concerns. Andrew Brownlow of the Scottish Ma­rine Animal Stranding Scheme noted an increase in mass stranding events in Scotland, raising con­cerns about potential hazards for these animals.