ACS Abid to hold additional duties of KP CS

PESHAWAR - Additional Chief Secretary Interior Muhammad Abid Majeed has been assigned the additional duties of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary is leaving for an official visit abroad.

The KP Chief Secretary will participate in the 23rd meeting of the Independent Monitoring Board for Global Polio Eradication Initiatives from July 13 to July 17 in Switzerland.

Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Abid Majeed will also hold the additional charge of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Department of Administrative Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a formal notification in this connection.