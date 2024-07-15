Admin finalizes arrangements for 3,958 gatherings, 714 processions of Rawalpindi division

RAWALPINDI - The Administration on the direc­tives of Commissioner Rawal­pindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has finalized all the ar­rangements including security for 3958 gatherings and 714 pro­cessions of Rawalpindi Division.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, six companies of Army, Rangers and extra police would remain on duty till Ashura to deal with any emergency situ­ation. He informed that close circuit TV (CCTV) cameras had been installed for full monitoring of category A processions.

He said that a delegation of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, during a brief­ing was informed that three-tier security had been laid out to protect processions, including metal detectors, walk-through gates and physical checking.

The delegation of the cabinet committee, headed by Cabinet Committee Chairman and Pun­jab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, reviewed all the ar­rangements. Khawaja Salman Rafiq directed the authorities concerned that a zero-tolerance policy should be adopted to­wards any violation of the code of conduct of Muharram, add­ing that the scheduled time and route of the procession should be followed strictly.

He said on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the government was making arrangements for ‘Sabeels, Niaz and Langar.’ Apart from foolproof security arrange­ments, peace committees were mobilised for interfaith harmo­ny, he added.

The health authorities had been directed that best possible arrangements should be made to deal with any emergency.

He informed that apart from monitoring loudspeakers and social media, audio and video recordings of Majalis and pro­cessions were being compiled. The cabinet committee urged members of the peace commit­tee to resolve mutual disputes together so that no one got a chance to disturb peace.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Di­vision, Aamir Khattak said that the arrangements for 3,958 gath­erings and 714 processions had been completed in Rawalpindi Division, and orders were issued to ban the entry of 227 firebrand speakers. As many as 133 peo­ple were included in the fourth schedule in Rawalpindi. He said, the procession routes were cleaned, patchwork and road re­pair work were carried out and hanging electric wires were fixed.

Apart from this, he said co­ordination with scholars of all schools of thought had also been ensured, adding that arrange­ments had been finalised by con­ducting division-wise tours.

He further said that all schol­ars had been informed that nei­ther any hate speech would be given nor firebrand speakers would be invited to avoid any untoward incident.

Regional Police Officer, Rawal­pindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that foolproof security ar­rangements had been made to ensure law and order.

The spokesman further in­formed that the delegation of the cabinet committee also vis­ited the route of the Ashura pro­cession and inspected the Safe City Centre.

The RPO gave a briefing to the cabinet committee and informed that a total of 1,600 cameras of the Safe City had been installed.