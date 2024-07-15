Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital Pioneers Colorectal Training in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) has achieved a sig­nificant milestone by be­coming the first hospital in Pakistan to receive recog­nition from the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) for train­ing in the super-specialty of colorectal surgery. With this acknowledgment, Prof Dr Rizwan Aziz, ANTH’s Head of the Surgical Oncol­ogy and a UK fellowship-trained surgeon, becomes the country’s first super­visor for this vital training program. “This recogni­tion denotes our commit­ment to advancing medical education and improving patient care,” said Dr Raja Amjad Mahmood, Director of Hospitals. “By training specialists in colorectal surgery, we aim to en­hance the quality of care for patients suffering from complex colorectal diseas­es. This initiative will not only benefit our hospital but also uplift the stan­dards of medical practice across Pakistan.” Dr Areej Neyazi, Director ANTH, told on this occasion that the hospital has been a front-runner in providing comprehensive colorectal services, with a variety of programs already in place. The hospital’s Tumor Board has been success­fully operating for the past two years, facilitating the discussion of complex and cancer cases among a team of consultants. Addition­ally, the one-stop rectal bleed clinic offers a holis­tic approach by providing consultations, endosco­pies, biopsies, and treat­ments for piles, all during a single appointment.The hospital is equipped to handle both medical and surgical treatments for large intestine diseases, of­fering both open and lapa­roscopic procedures.