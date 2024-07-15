Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital Pioneers Colorectal Training in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first hospital in Pakistan to receive recognition from the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) for training in the super-specialty of colorectal surgery. With this acknowledgment, Prof Dr Rizwan Aziz, ANTH’s Head of the Surgical Oncology and a UK fellowship-trained surgeon, becomes the country’s first supervisor for this vital training program. “This recognition denotes our commitment to advancing medical education and improving patient care,” said Dr Raja Amjad Mahmood, Director of Hospitals. “By training specialists in colorectal surgery, we aim to enhance the quality of care for patients suffering from complex colorectal diseases. This initiative will not only benefit our hospital but also uplift the standards of medical practice across Pakistan.” Dr Areej Neyazi, Director ANTH, told on this occasion that the hospital has been a front-runner in providing comprehensive colorectal services, with a variety of programs already in place. The hospital’s Tumor Board has been successfully operating for the past two years, facilitating the discussion of complex and cancer cases among a team of consultants. Additionally, the one-stop rectal bleed clinic offers a holistic approach by providing consultations, endoscopies, biopsies, and treatments for piles, all during a single appointment.The hospital is equipped to handle both medical and surgical treatments for large intestine diseases, offering both open and laparoscopic procedures.