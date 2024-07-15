Monday, July 15, 2024
Alec Baldwin speaks out for first time after ‘Rust’ trial verdict

Agencies
July 15, 2024
LOS ANGELES   -   Alec Baldwin has expressed his gratitude to his supporters after the dismissal of his involuntary man­slaughter charge. On Instagram, he wrote, “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.” The actor had been facing trial over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021. Baldwin pleaded not guilty and potentially faced 18 months in prison if convicted. However, on July 12, Judge Mary Marlowe Som­mer dismissed the charge, leading Baldwin to break down in tears. Baldwin’s defence team claimed that the prosecution had hidden key evidence, which led to this dismissal. Luke Nikas, his attorney, requested that the case be dismissed because the prosecutor had concealed evidence showing how live ammunition got into the set. Judge Sommer explained: “The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has im­pacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,”. The actor was emo­tional after the verdict, hugging his lawyers and wife Hilaria. His brother Stephen Baldwin exclaimed to attor­ney Alex Spiro, “You have made us so happy. We are planning to celebrate,” as per People magazine.

