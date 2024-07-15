Monday, July 15, 2024
Amanda Abbington breaks silence on ‘horrible’ Strictly Come Dancing experience

Agencies
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON   -   Amanda Abbington recently reflected on her Strictly Come Dancing experience, referring to the show as “tough” and “horrible.” Speaking to The Sunday Times during a candid interview, the Sherlock star, who quit the show weeks into the 2023 series, opened up about the misconduct behind-the-scenes once and for all. Recalling the ‘horrible’ experience, she explained: “I’ve had the worst experience. The show was tough and horrible, but the aftermath of it I was not expecting. It’s been really brutal and it just hasn’t stopped.” “It’s been awful, just relentless. Death threats and rape threats for just standing up for something that I thought was wrong,” she added. In addition, Abbington told the outlet that it was crucial for her to speak out on the subject.

