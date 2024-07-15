AMI holds 100th BoG meeting

ABBOTTABAD - Ayub Medical Institution’s (AMI)Board of Governors on Sunday successfully held its 100th meeting in the conference hall of Ayub Medical College, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s history, board meeting was presided over by Chairman Dr Abid Jameel.

The Board of Governors conducted a thorough review of the institution’s current state and future plans. Discussions were centered on strategic measures aimed at enhancing the quality of medical education, patient care, and administrative efficiency.

In addition to the meeting, the board members conducted an on-site visit to Ayub Medical College. They engaged in detailed discussions regarding the renovation of the seminar hall and other departments and evaluated the educational and operational aspects of the institution. The visit aimed to ensure that the college’s infrastructure and resources meet the highest standards necessary for medical education and healthcare services.

During their visit, the Board of Governors expressed serious concern over the mismanagement observed in the library and computer lab. The board’s displeasure was noted, and they emphasized the immediate need for corrective measures. Consequently, Chairman Dr Abid Jameel issued directives to the administration to take disciplinary action to address these issues.

Chairman Board of Director ATI, Dr Abid Jameel stated, “Significant work is needed in the hospital and college, and God willing, we will soon lead this institution towards improvement. The welfare and education of our students and the quality of care provided to our patients are among our top priorities.”

Board members including Dr Alam Zeb Manan and Jafar Shah, Dr Asif Karim (Dean of Ayub Medical College), Dr Athar Lodhi (Hospital Director), Dr Alam Zeb Swati (Medical Director), Ehsan Khan (Director of Finance), and Aqsa Jaleel (Nursing Director) were also present on the occasion.