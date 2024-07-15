APHC calls for global pressure on India over Kashmir issue

LAHORE - The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chapter has urged the international community to pressurize India to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions. Addressing a press conference, APHC Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi condemned India’s actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), accusing the country of degrading humanity and imprisoning Hurriyat leaders. He emphasized the historical significance of Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan, recalling Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s (RA) view of the region as Pakistan’s jugular vein. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris, highlighting their ongoing struggle for freedom despite severe Indian atrocities. He called for a unified stance from all Pakistani political and religious parties on the Jammu & Kashmir issue and urged Pakistan to continue supporting the Kashmiris morally and diplomatically until India’s occupation ends. He stressed that the world needs to recognize that those India labels as terrorists are actually freedom fighters. Sharing a personal note, Safi mentioned that his daughter is actively raising the voice of Kashmiris in the UK. He also recounted his election experiences in occupied Kashmir, where voters favored pro-freedom candidates over those supporting the Indian agenda. He accused India of severe human rights violations, including the killing of Kashmiri leaders in jails, citing the example of Afzal Guru. He praised young freedom fighter Burhanuddin Wani for exposing Indian occupation through social media. Announcing rallies on July 19 in Sialkot and Lahore to commemorate the Kashmir Freedom Resolution, he invited all political and religious parties to join. He reminded that on July 19, 1947, Kashmiri leaders positively responded to Quaid-e-Azam’s call for accession to Pakistan. Prominent Kashmiri leaders Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Pervez, Muhammad Shafi Dar, and Engineer Mahmood Ahmed were also present at the press conference.