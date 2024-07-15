Argentina win 2024 Copa America

Argentina won the 2024 by defeating Colombia 1-0 in extra time after normal time ended 0-0 on Monday.

The final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, started about 1.5 hours late due to security problems caused by fans trying to enter without tickets.

In the final of the tournament organized by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in the US, Argentina, which has been defeated only twice in the last 61 matches, beat Colombia, which was unbeaten in 28 matches, with Lautaro Martinez's goal in the 112th minute.

Argentine star Lionel Messi suffered a back injury in the 64th minute of the match and was replaced by Nicolas Gonzalez in the 66th minute.

With this victory, Argentina clinched their 16th title in the tournament, making them the team with the most wins in the competition's history.

Argentina previously won the cup in 1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991, 1993, and 2021.

The world-famous Colombian singer Shakira gave a concert during the half-time break.