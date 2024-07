SUKKUR - Over 1000 candidates across the coun­try on Sunday appeared in the Entry Test for admission in thirteen degree Programs including Bachelor of Archi­tecture, BS Civil Engineer­ing, BS Environmental Sci­ences, BS Fashion Design, BS Textile Design, BS Visual Arts, BS Pakistan Studies, BS History, BS Archaeology, BS Artificial Intelligence, BS Multimedia & Gaming, BS Ceramic Design and BS Tourism and Hospitality.