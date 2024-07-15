Arrangements completed for security of majalis, processions: minister

SIALKOT - Provincial Transport Minis­ter Bilal Akbar Khan has said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mary­am Nawaz Sharif, arrange­ments have been completed for the security of majalis and processions during Ashura in Sialkot district.

To maintain peace and or­der and inter-faith harmony in the district, the govern­ment and administration have the full support of pub­lic representatives, scholars and citizens. He expressed these views during his visit to Sialkot along with Commis­sioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi.

Members of Punjab Assem­bly (MPAs) Muhammad Man­shaullah Butt, Chaudhry Fais­al Ikram, Rana Muhammad Arif Harnah, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani were also present on the occasion, while Dep­uty Commissioner Muham­mad Zulqarnain and District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hassan Iqbal gave a briefing.

Provincial Transport Min­ister Bilal Akbar Khana and Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haid­er Shirazi also inspected the Central Control Room estab­lished in the Deputy Com­missioner Office and by vis­iting Central Imam Bargah Darbatool Adda Pasrurian, Central Imam Bargah Mistri Muhammad Abdullah, in­spected the routes of maja­lis and processions and also met the organizers.

The minister said that the cabinet committee had vis­ited all the divisions of the province on the instructions of the Chief Minister and best arrangements were being made to provide security to the mourners and clean the routes during Muharram.

He said that 109 CCTV cam­eras have been installed on the routes of meetings and processions in Sialkot and cameras of Safe City, cam­eras installed by the business community will also be used for surveillance while more than 3,000 police officers and jawans are on duty dur­ing the meetings and proces­sions while the Rangers are also on alert to assist in any emergency situation.