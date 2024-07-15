Arrangements completed for security of majalis, processions: minister

SIALKOT - Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan has said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, arrangements have been completed for the security of majalis and processions during Ashura in Sialkot district.
To maintain peace and order and inter-faith harmony in the district, the government and administration have the full support of public representatives, scholars and citizens. He expressed these views during his visit to Sialkot along with Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi.
Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Rana Muhammad Arif Harnah, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani were also present on the occasion, while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hassan Iqbal gave a briefing.
Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khana and Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi also inspected the Central Control Room established in the Deputy Commissioner Office and by visiting Central Imam Bargah Darbatool Adda Pasrurian, Central Imam Bargah Mistri Muhammad Abdullah, inspected the routes of majalis and processions and also met the organizers.
The minister said that the cabinet committee had visited all the divisions of the province on the instructions of the Chief Minister and best arrangements were being made to provide security to the mourners and clean the routes during Muharram.
He said that 109 CCTV cameras have been installed on the routes of meetings and processions in Sialkot and cameras of Safe City, cameras installed by the business community will also be used for surveillance while more than 3,000 police officers and jawans are on duty during the meetings and processions while the Rangers are also on alert to assist in any emergency situation.