At least 4 people killed, 9 others wounded in shooting at Birmingham nightclub, police say

Birmingham - At least four peo­ple were killed and nine others were wounded in a shooting at a Birming­ham, Alabama, nightclub late Saturday night, police said. Investigators believe at least one person fired shots from the street into the nightclub on 27th Street North, where re­sponding officers found multiple gunshot vic­tims around 11 p.m. lo­cal time, Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzger­ald said in a video state­ment. Two women inside the nightclub and a man who was found on a side­walk near the venue were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Anoth­er man died at a hospital, according to Fitzgerald. Multiple gunshot victims later arrived at a hospi­tal, and there were are at least nine people still receiving treatment early Sunday, police said. Po­lice did not identify any suspects in the shooting and no arrests have been announced as of Sunday morning. It remains un­clear what prompted the gunfire. “Detectives are working to determine what led to shots being fired and the victims be­ing shot,” Fitzgerald said. “Our federal partners have deployed to the scene and are assisting Birmingham police offi­cers in this investigation.”