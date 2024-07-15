Automobile sale rises 137.91pc in June

ISLAMABAD - Sale of cars in the country witnessed an increase of 137.91 percent in June 2024 compared to the same month of the preceding year (2022-23), a data released by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said. Sale of cars rose to 10,128 units in June 2024 com­pared from 4,257 units during the same month of the previ­ous year. Sale of cars during the fiscal year 2023-24 (July-June), however, decreased by 15.63 percent when compared to the sale during the same period of the last year 2022-23. Ac­cording to the data, as many as 81,677 cars were sold dur­ing the period under review as opposed to 96,811 units in the same period of last year. The breakup figures showed that 11,501 units of Honda Civic and City were sold as compared to the sale of 12,823 units in last fiscal year (2022-23). Toyota Corolla and Yaris car sales also declined by 13.44 percent as it went down to 16,305 units from 18,838 units in last year. Suzuki Swift’s sales also decreased by 40.38 percent as its sales went down to 5,567 units from 9,338 units last year. Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 3,689 units during the fiscal year under re­view, whereas during the same period of last year, the sale was recorded at 6,956 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 3,595 units from 5,434 units last year. Su­zuki Alto’s sales, however, also witnessed an increase of 1.42 percent from 35,379 units to 35,883 units during the year under review, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 2,774 units as opposed to sales of 4,447 units in last year.